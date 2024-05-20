Employee’s report leads Starkville police to burglary arrest

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A sharp-eyed employee helped lead Starkville police to a burglary suspect.

Officers were called to Industrial Recyclers of Mississippi on Clark Road.

An employee reported that a suspect had been seen leaving the area after reportedly burglarizing the business.

The worker continued to provide information to officers when they responded.

Police were able to locate a suspect, Dakota Holcomb.

Holcomb has been charged with commercial burglary, auto burglary, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Starkville police said the employee’s assistance was critical in identifying and arresting Holcomb.

