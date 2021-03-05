‘Empty Bowls’ Fundraiser Continues, But With A Different Look This Year

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – One of the largest fundraisers for the Salvation Army is taking place, but with a different look. Although the annual “Empty Bowls” Luncheon won’t take place as an in-person event, there is still an opportunity to help the ministry feed the hungry.

Although the Empty Bowls luncheon could not be held in person this year, the Salvation Army’s Women’s Auxiliary wanted to do something. So bowls and pieces of pottery are available for sale to help meet the need that has increased over the past year.

- Advertisement -

Whenever something needs to be done at the Tupelo Salvation Army, Jeryl Hill is there.

“Monday through Friday, I walk four miles to volunteer, to help feed the homeless and do what needs to be done, it’s an inspiration in my life, to give back,” Hill said.

The US Army veteran lived at the Salvation Army’s shelter for a time, when he was homeless. He now has a place of his own but knows the important role the ministry plays in helping others. That’s why he is encouraging people to support this year’s “Empty Bowls store.

“They go out of their way to help people and to give to people and it’s a good thing to come out and support the Salvation Army because of what they do,” Hill said.

Instead of a lunch at the Tupelo Furniture Market, people can purchase pottery that is usually available at the Empty Bowls event. All proceeds go to the community feeding program. Each day, lunch and dinner is served, carry out style. Meals on Wheels delivers five days a week and bags of groceries are given out daily to help families make ends meet.

Major Whitney Morton says the Empty Bowls store will not only help raise money for local food programs but also raises awareness of food insecurity in the community.

“That is absolutely one of the biggest things we have found during the pandemic that has been at the forefront of many people’s minds, but it’s one of those things that’s ongoing and continues to be an issue,” Maj. Morton said.

The Empty Bowls will be available through April the second if they last that long.

Those bowls are available at the Social Services office on Carnation Street, or you can reserve one on Facebook.

For more information, call 662-842-9222.