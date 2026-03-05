Empty Bowls serves up soup and raises money for the Salvation Army’s programs

“The Women’s Auxiliary does an amazing job. In preparation, our sponsors do a great job supporting our Empty Bowl fundraiser, and we are just excited,” said Capt. Schelika Chisolm.

For Empty Bowls, restaurants, churches, and businesses set up tables inside the Tupelo Furniture market, dishing out samples of soup.

All proceeds from ticket sales, a bake sale, and an auction help the Tupelo Salvation Army provide food, shelter, and other services for people in need throughout the year.

“The average American lives paycheck to paycheck, and once you start missing a paycheck or financial resources, it is a spiral down effect and difficult to help get back up. We are thankful the community supports the Salvation Army,” Chisolm said.

Empty Bowls gives ticket holders a chance to sample soups from different restaurants, while helping the Salvation Army provide a hand up for those in need.

“I work with Habitat for Humanity, we work with Salvation Army, for our housing crisis, so we are happy to support and hang out with our local non-profit friends,” said Carlee Morgan.

“I got chicken gumbo soup from SAFE, we are a non-profit, like they are, so we want to support our folks,” said BJ Kent.

“This is our fourth year doing this, we look forward to it, and it also gives us some exposure for the restaurant as well,” said Chris Parker, General Manager of Bulldog Burger.

“It is a huge event for the community, support is incredible, Salvation Army, every community needs a strong one, and we have such an incredible group,” said Leslie Nabors, of Buffalo Wild Wings.

Local high school students helped set up and clean up during the event

“I think it is important to help your community, we are all from here, and we wanted to help out,” said THS Junior AJ Hatch.

As you leave Empty Bowls, you get a custom-made piece of pottery. It is supposed to remind you that hunger knows no season, and also that we can all do something.

The Salvation Army serves thousands of meals every week at its Carnation Street location.