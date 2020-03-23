EMT workers go the extra mile to contain the spread of coronavirus

With 5 positive cases of the virus in Oktibbeha County, EMT workers tell me they are taking extra precautions to contain coronavirus and keep people safe as much as possible.

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – As COVID-19 continues to spread across Mississippi, emergency responders are on the front line.

With five positive cases of the virus in Oktibbeha County, EMT workers are taking extra precautions to contain coronavirus and keep people safe as much as possible.

On a typical day for OCH Regional Medical Center, EMT services get 20 calls per day.

However, OCH Emergency Services Director Michael Hunt said with the fears of COVID-19, it’s actually lowering the number of calls to just five.

“I think people are listening. They’re not calling unless they’re actually in distress,” said Hunt.

Hunt believed it’s due to people not wanting to possibly contract the virus in highly-populated areas.

“That’s what we recommend if you have a problem. we want to be called immediately and we’ll respond immediately. If you have flu-like symptoms, don’t come to the emergency room and don’t call 911, unless the person is in respiratory distress,” said Hunt.

However, when someone is in need, there’s a necessary protocol all EMT’s must follow.

“There’s questions that we’re asking. ‘Have you had a fever in the last 24 hours?’ ‘Do you currently have a fever?’ ‘Have you been exposed to anyone that’s currently been tested?'” said Hunt.

EMT Assistant Manager Shedrick Hogan said paramedics also go the extra mile to protect themselves too.

“Of course we take the appropriate precautions. We suit up, we glove up, we have gowns and all the protective clothing that we wear because we want to protect ourselves. We are the front lines of people that actually go out and help these patients. We’re going to continue to clean our equipment once we get back to make sure there’s no type of residual effect, or residual something that’s in the back of our truck. Safety for us, but we are here for the public,” said Hogan.

Hunt said all ambulance providers in the Golden Triangle area will discuss how these techniques could work while treating patients.

“We do have a mutual aid agreement with each joining county. What we do in time of a crisis is utilize every resource we have. This isn’t an individual Oktibbeha, or Starkville, or Lowndes County. This is our area,” said Hunt.

Hunt said the meeting should help first responders with supplies, cleaning, and treatment while they are dispatched.

All workers will continue to follow these practices while the threat of contracting coronavirus is present.