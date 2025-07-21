EN MASSE invites local community to get creative on October 18

The event is more than just an art exhibit, it's an interactive multimedia experience meant to bring together creatives from all disciplines.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Creativity is often said to have divine inspiration, while others say it’s innately human.

Regardless of which camp you fall into, creativity is essential to the human experience.

Dixie Boswell, the MSU Department of Art gallery director and exhibition coordinator, said she values creativity no matter the discipline.

She said when people think of creativity, they usually think of art, but that’s not the only creative endeavor.

Creative minds can be found anywhere that people are found.

This crossover is what Boswell hoped to highlight with the inaugural EN MASSE event last year, and what she hopes to recreate this year.

Boswell said anyone is welcome to sign up to participate in this year’s EN MASSE at the MSU Visual Arts Center on University Drive on October 18 from 10 am until 6 pm.

“For the faculty out there- What if you could give, like, a dream lecture in a way that you would like to? Maybe more like a Ted talk than a classroom lecture,” Boswell said. “It could be someone who just, like, has a favorite rock collection. And they want to bring it in and be like, ‘check this out.’ You could be a poet. You could be a scientist. We want, if you are passionate about something, if you have ideas that you want to share with your neighbors here in the Golden Triangle and beyond. We’ll be doing a submission form soon and be building out our social media websites. Things like that.”

To sign up for, sponsor, or donate to EN MASSE visit their Facebook page for updates.

The Del Rendon Foundation is partnering with EN MASSE to promote art and culture in the community.

