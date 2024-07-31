End of the week heat up

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Upper 90s to triple digits are heading our way and sticking around. Not much of a chance for any rain to help.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Evening trends are expected to continue. Today’s heat advisory will likely end at 7PM, as temperatures slowly fall into the middle 70s. Any remaining clouds will clear out during the overnight hours.

THURSDAY: Triple digits are likely! Dangerous heat indices maintain. Excessive heat warnings and heat advisories start back up at 10AM and will continue through 7PM. The heat index will very easily get above 105, remember your heat safety tips! Low temps again will take a slow fall back into the middle 70s.

FRIDAY: End of the week, still just as hot. More triple digit high temperatures are possible across NE MS. A few very light showers may be possible. However, not everybody will receive that chance across the corner. Overnight lows continue in the middle 70s.

WEEKEND: The slightest “cool down”, returns high temps possibly back into the middle to upper 90s. Heat indices will continue to push past 105, so heat alerts will continue to be likely. Overnight conditions will stay warm and muggy, in the low to middle 70s.