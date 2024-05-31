End of the week rain with more on the way

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Dry but warm weather for most of your Friday before the potential for unsettled weather picks up, starting this evening and lasting through the beginning of next week.

FRIDAY: It looks like we will stay dry for most the day Friday! Clouds will stick around with us today as the rain and storm chances increase toward the evening hours. Some of these storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Other than that, temperatures will hold in the mid 80s with overnight lows in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Friday’s overnight rain will continue into Saturday morning. I believe Saturday morning is the best chance for widespread rainfall and thunderstorms. During the afternoon, isolated showers are possible before scattered showers pick up by the evening. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Sunday does not look as wet as Saturday! Sunday’s rain chance is more scattered in nature compared to Saturday. Temperatures will hold in the mid 80s while overnight lows will be in the upper 60s.

LOOKING AHEAD: The unsettled weather is here to stay for the weekend and even reaching into the beginning of next week. Rain chances stick in the forecast everyday while temperatures warm into the upper 80s by the end of next week.