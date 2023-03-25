End of the weekend rain chance

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- After a long stretch of severe storms late Friday night and into early Saturday morning, many have spent their weekend clearing up the damages. The next rain chance moves in for the end of the week.

SATURDAY NIGHT: A mostly clear sky will keep the environment calm for our Saturday night. Temperatures will cool into the lower 50s.

SUNDAY: Cloud coverage returns throughout the morning and afternoon. Temperatures will head back into the upper 70s. Rain showers and a few storms likely across Mississippi. Most of the storms will stay within central and southern Mississippi however, a few may work their way in towards northern Mississippi. There is a chance for some of the storms along our most southern counties of the WCBI viewing area to become severe. Overnight temperatures will fall only into the upper 50s, with the heavy cloud coverage.

NEXT WEEK: Light rounds of rain may be possible for Monday and Tuesday. Sky conditions will be partly cloudy to mostly clear for the majority of the week. Temperatures will range from the upper 60s to the upper 70s by Friday. Next Friday brings in another chance for rain showers.