End of week clearing

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Heavy showers and storms moved through overnight, bringing gusty winds and several areas of severe threats. Finishing of the week, conditions are going to look a whole lot brighter.

THURSDAY: The sky conditions will become increasingly more sunny throughout the day. A mostly sunny sky is expected this afternoon. The rain cooled air has our temperatures in the middle to upper 70s today.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear conditions remain overnight. Temperatures fall into the middle 40s tonight.

FRIDAY: Temperatures will be just slightly warmer for the last day of the week. For any high school football fans, Friday is going to be a nice and dry day. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Into the evening, conditions continue to be pleasant.

WEEKEND: A slight chance for rain returns over the weekend, ranging from 10-30%. Temperatures also warm into the low to middle 80s. Overnight low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Cooler temperatures are on the horizon again! The first half of next week will definitely have the fall – like feel returning. 70s and 60s are the expected high temperatures Monday through Wednesday! And mostly clear conditions on top of that!