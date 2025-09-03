End of week heat up

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures are back on the rise heading into the end of the week. Return of the 90s! Just in the time for another Friday night of football…

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Any rain chance will dry out by midnight. There will be a chance for patchy fog overnight and into Thursday morning. Temperatures will drop into the middle 60s.

THURSDAY: A great but hot day. Temperatures will start comfortable in the morning, climbing to the lower 90s by the afternoon. Despite a cold front trying to pass through. There will be plenty of sun with passing clouds. Isolated rain will be possible, but a lower chance than the past two days, thanks to some of the drier air associated with the front. Lows fall into the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Football season started and someone cranked the heat back up! That front did nothing for temperatures, as warm and moist air will continue pulling from the South. Friday afternoon will reach the middle 90s. This would likely have games starting with temperatures in the upper to middle 80s. Make sure to take lots of water or help the boosters out at the concession stands! Isolated rain and scattered clouds for the end of the week. Lows will eventually drop into the lower 70s.