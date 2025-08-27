End of week rain

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Rain potential builds into the end of our week. Umbrellas at the ready Thursday and Friday!

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Scattered clouds will get heavier throughout the night. Temperatures will drop into the low to middle 60s.

THURSDAY: Chance for rain will begin early in the morning, staying isolated to scattered. Throughout the morning and throughout the rest of the day, intensity will build. The heaviest of the shower/storm potential will be late Thursday night and into the morning of Friday. Up to 3″ of rainfall are expected. Watch out for isolated flooding and DO NOT drive through it. High temps will be in the upper 70s, with lows in the middle 60s.

FRIDAY: Scattered rain will continue through most of the day. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s. Rain chances will get lighter late afternoon and into the evening. Expected to dry out by kickoff of High School Football games. Should be in the middle 70s to middle 60s throughout the games across the area. Comfortable.