End of week rain

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Chance for rain continues as a possibility through the end of the week. After a passing front, drier air will result in an amazing weekend!

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Heavy clouds will maintain, a rogue shower may pop up. Clouds will hold in some of the warmth from the day, keeping conditions tonight mild and humid. Lows will be in the middle 70s.

THURSDAY: Temperatures are going to again to noticeably cooler, high temp expected in the lower 80s. Low temperatures drop to the upper 60s. Rain chance sticks with us, though the chance looks to stay to the southern half of the viewing area. Not really pushing North of 82, until the overnight hours.

FRIDAY: Showers and storms will be more likely to end the week. Sorry football fans, take a poncho! High temps continue in the lower 80s, with lows in the middle 60s. A cold front is expected to move in from the NW and will help carry in some drier air for the weekend.