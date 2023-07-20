End of week storms

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – It has been a hot week! Rain moves in for the end of the week and into the weekend. Saturday brings a slight drop in temperatures before heating back up into the middle 90s next week.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Staying dry through the night. Moisture will start building in though. Cloud coverage will maintain throughout the night. Low temperatures tonight will be in the middle to upper 70s.

FRIDAY/SATURDAY: End of the week and into the beginning of the week brings the next round for showers and storms. A cold front will be passing through the SE Friday afternoon and evening. All of northern Mississippi is now under a Level 2 – Slight Risk for a severe weather threat, upgraded from this morning’s Level 1 – Marginal Risk. Gusty winds, heavy rain, thunder/lightning, and hail are all likely. The chance for a tornado cannot be ruled out though. Be prepared. Ahead of the showers and storms, temperatures will be returning to the middle 90s, adding instability to the atmosphere. The rain chance continues overnight and into Saturday. Rain chance will be scattered throughout Saturday, not everyone will see showers. Temperatures will be slightly cooler, in the middle 80s.

SUNDAY: Back to the 90s! Expect mostly clear conditions for the end of the weekend, so lots of sun. Clearer conditions will have overnight low temperatures in the upper 60s.