End of week to weekend rain

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Scattered rain to finish the week and head into the weekend. Cooler air will take a quick pit stop out of the weekend and into early next week.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Heavy clouds and rain potential will stick with us overnight. Lows will be comfortable in the low to middle 50s.

SATURDAY: Rain will be likely through the morning, but drying by the afternoon. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 70s. Once the rain dries and clouds clear, cooler air will be moving into NE MS and western AL. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 30s.

SUNDAY: It is going to be a cool end to the weekend. High temperatures will be in the lower 50s. It will be a breezy day with wins coming in from the NW at 10-15MPH, potentially gusting up to 25MPH. Luckily, it is going to be a clear and sunny day. No rain. Lows will fall below freezing, into the upper 20s.