Ending the week the same as it has been

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Not changing much as this week comes to an end. Staying hot. Staying aware of afternoon rain.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Another warm and muggy night. The chance for rain will continue into the evening, eventually drying out towards the later night hours. Lows will fall into the middle 70s tonight.

FRIDAY: End of the week, continuing the same conditions. Hot and with a chance for showers/storms through the afternoon and into the evening. High temperatures will be in the middle 90s, with lows falling into the middle 70s.

WEEKEND: From scattered back to isolated chances when talking about our rain potential. The chance for afternoon to evening rain will continue through the weekend. Both days are expected to be hot, with highs in the middle to upper 90s. Lows will stay warm, in the middle 70s.