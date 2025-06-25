Ending with week with plenty of heat

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Heat holds through the week. Rain chance maintains, even increasing in chance certain days.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Another mild and muggy night. Low temperatures will fall into the middle 70s. There will be another chance for patchy fog overnight.

THURSDAY: Heavy clouds move in Thursday morning. Temperatures will be heating up into the middle 90s by the afternoon. A line of showers and storms are expected through the late morning and into the afternoon. There is a Level 1 – Marginal Risk, which damaging wind will be our highest concern. Lows drop into the low to middle 70s.

FRI/WEEKEND: Hot temperatures hold in the low to middle 90s. Afternoon to evening showers and storms continue into the weekend, increasing probability Sunday and into next week. Lows maintain in the 70s.