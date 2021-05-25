Endowment Named In Honor Of Artist And Volunteer

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – A longtime artist and advocate for the arts is honored by having an endowment named after her that will fund scholarships.

Robert Gaines and State Farm Insurance donated $8,000 to establish the “Lucy Gaines Scholarship Endowment.”

Lucy is an artist, mother, grandmother, and volunteer. Her work has been featured in many exhibitions and she served on the board of directors for the Gumtree Museum of Art for many years.

“She has been very encouraging towards the youth as far as promoting art education in this area and she has dedicated upwards of twenty years, serving art education,” said Deepika Dey, chairperson of the board of the Gumtree Museum of Art.

The endowment will fund one scholarship each year for a senior art student. That endowment will be administered by the CREATE Foundation.