English language program impacts dozens of students

At Vardaman Elementary, educators there are making sure no child is left behind in the path to success. EL is an English-Language development program which serves students who come from non-speaking English homes.

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Education plays a vital role towards their the future of our children.

For the past 22 years, Annie Anderson has taught EL at Vardaman Elementary School.

“Picture yourself going to a foreign country and not knowing the language. You have to start from basics from the beginning. Most of these kids when they start school they know no English,” said Anderson.

Over 80 kids are enrolled in Ms. Annie’s class, all ranging from kindergartners to sixth graders. Everyday students are taught writing, speaking, listening and reading skills.

“We’ve been very successful, as a matter of fact last year you know with our State testing accreditation and stuff, our EL students received 31 out of the possible 35 points,” Anderson.

But some days are more challenging than others…

“I can remember when I started I was like I just want to see some of these kids graduate from high school because they would drop out of school not finishing,” said Anderson.

That’s why Ms.Annie and the entire school board work tirelessly to make sure these students will thrive in the EL program and other class assignments, making sure they’re ready for the next grade up.

“I’m so grateful and thankful to be working in a field so useful and being able to help. All day these teachers and their aides are pulling the students and giving them extra tutoring and just extra help so we all work together as a group,” Anderson.

Anderson says the enrollment rate for Vardaman elementary school EL program is steadily increasing year after year.