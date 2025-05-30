Enjoy it while you can

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Calmer and clearer conditions are going to be around for a limited time. Go outside this weekend!

FRIDAY NIGHT: Thanks to the cold front that made its way through the Twin State region this afternoon, conditions tonight are going to be calm and quiet. It will also feel more comfortable, with lower humidity and overnight lows in the upper 50s.

WEEKEND: It has been a few weeks since we have has a nice weekend! Temperatures are going to be back in the low to middle 80s. Passing clouds are to be expected, with PLENTY of sun! Throw on some sunscreen if you are heading outdoors. Lows will be tolerable, in the low to middle 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Take advantage of Monday and Tuesday for any outdoor activities. There is going to be a warming trend throughout the week, as highs return to the upper 80s and potentially some 90s. Rain chances return the second half of the week. By next weekend, we could be experiencing the effects of Saharan Dust in the Deep South.