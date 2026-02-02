Enjoy the Sunshine Today! Rain Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A nice shift to seasonable temperatures to start this week! The best rain chance this week takes place on Tuesday.

MONDAY: This weekend was brutally cold, but the high pressure responsible of bringing us the frigid temps will move to the the southeast throughout today, and in response, a southwest wind will bring in seasonable temperatures to the area today! Look for lots of sunshine and highs reaching the upper 50s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clouds will increase tonight as temperatures will drop down into the low 30s.

TUESDAY: Make sure to pack the rain gear for Tuesday as a cold front will usher in scattered showers. The main time line looks to start mid morning, becoming more widespread by the afternoon, and then winding things down by the early night time hours. Highs reaching right around 60.