Enjoyable Friday and Easter weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Get ready for some pleasant weekend weather before another chance of rain enters into the forecast at the beginning of next week.

TODAY & TONIGHT: Friday will be a warm, beautiful day with a mostly clear sky and high temperatures in the mid 70s thanks to the high pressure system that made its way through our region. Tonight will be on the cooler side with overnight lows sitting in the upper 40s.

EASTER WEEKEND: The Easter weekend forecast is looking egg-stravagant! A couple of clouds will build in for the weekend, but don’t worry! We will still have plenty of sunshine for those Easter egg hunts and church services. On Saturday and Sunday, we will reach highs in the upper 70s and lows 80s before cooling down to the upper 50s and low 60s at night.

NEXT WEEK: We will stay dry for the weekend, and mostly dry on Monday; however, showers and thunderstorms are a possibility on Tuesday ahead of a cold front. We will be monitoring this system in case of any severe risk over the next few days.