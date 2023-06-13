Entergy Mississippi customers to see reduction in monthly bill

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to our CBS affiliate in Jackson, WJTV, Entergy Mississippi customers will see a decrease in their monthly bill in July 2023.

This comes after the Mississippi Public Service Commission unanimously approved a reduction of $7.08 for a typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatts per hour starting in the month of July.

In our viewing area, this affects customers in Choctaw, Grenada, and Webster counties.

The commission offers some energy efficiency tips that include Changing air filters, Setting the thermostat to 78 degrees or the highest comfortable temperature, and more.