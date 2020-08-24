Entire fourth grade class in Mississippi sent to quarantine

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) – An entire fourth grade class in Mississippi is in quarantine after a student and more than half of the class’ teachers tested positive for the Coronavirus. Lafayette County School District Superintendent Adam Pugh said the district notified the families of more than 200 fourth grade students at Lafayette Upper Elementary School to quarantine for two weeks over the weekend. One student and six out of 10 or 11 total fourth grade teachers have tested positive for the virus. Most of the rest of the fourth grade teachers were exposed. Lafayette County School District has reported nine total cases among staff members district-wide.

