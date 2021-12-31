Ephedrine and Pseudoephedrine now available over the counter

After more than a decade, you will no longer need a prescription to buy decongestants that contain ephedrine or pseudoephedrine.

A law passed in this year’s legislative session will take effect tomorrow.

It will allow products containing pseudoephedrine to once again be sold without prescription.

In an effort to cut down on methamphetamine production, the legislature passed a law in 2010 requiring a prescription to buy the decongestant.

Pseudoephedrine is an ingredient in meth.

Statewide, localized meth production has been drastically cut.

Under the new law, pharmacies will still keep the medicine *behind* the counter, and customers will have to show I.D. to purchase the decongestants.

Purchases will be entered into a national database and tracked.