Epstein signed will days before his death in Manhattan jail

Jeffrey Epstein signed a will two days before he apparently hanged himself in a federal jail in New York City. The will, filed in the U.S. Virgin Islands and obtained by CBS News, showed that Epstein was worth more than $577 million.

Epstein put all of his holdings in a trust, known as the “The 1953 Trust,” though there is no word on beneficiaries. Had he left no will prior to his death, Epstein’s brother, Mark, would’ve been entitled to his estate.

- Advertisement -

News of Epstein’s will was first reported by the New York Post.

The disgraced financier and convicted sex offender was awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges when he was found dead in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center on Aug. 10. The will was signed Aug. 8 and filed Aug. 15.

The will lists Epstein’s extensive personal property, including the two islands he owns in the U.S. Virgin Islands: Great St. James, valued at more than $22 million and Little St. James, valued at more than $63 million. Those numbers are based on the value of shares Epstein held in companies that hold titles to those locations.

Jeffery Epstein’s lawyers threaten to go to court over medical examiner ruling

A similar set up was used for his properties in New York City, Paris and Palm Beach, Florida, as well as his Stanley, New Mexico ranch. Based on those figures, Epstein’s New York City home was worth $55.9 million, his Paris home was worth $8.7 million and his Palm Beach home was worth $12.4 million. The New Mexico ranch was worth $17.2 million.

According to the probate, Epstein’s personal property also included $56.5 million in cash, fixed income investments in excess of $14 million, equities worth more than $112 million and a combination of “aviation assets, automobiles and boats” worth $18.5 million.

Listed, but not appraised, was Epstein’s art collection.

It could be years before Epstein’s estate is resolved. While the government can’t bring a criminal case against a dead person, civil cases are allowed to be filed or proceed against a person’s estate. Creditors, including anyone suing Epstein’s estate, generally have a right to Epstein’s money before it goes to anyone named in his will.

The 66-year-old reportedly abused at least dozens of women, potentially creating a legal bill that is larger than what is in the estate.

Annabelle Hanflig contributed to this report.