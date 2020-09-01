Eric Daniel Jennings charged and taken into custody

LOWNDES COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – 36-year-old Eric Daniel Jennings is charged with attempted murder, theft of property, and robbery.

Jennings was taken into custody in Lowndes County last yesterday evening.

- Advertisement -

The shooting happened about 5:30 on Monday morning.

Sheriff Todd Hall tells WCBI deputies were called to a home on County Road 75, about a mile north of Highway 82, in the Liberty Community.

Hall says the victim was shot multiple times and treated by volunteer firefighters.

That person is expected to survive.

No other information is being released about the incident at this time.

Hall says this remains an active investigation.