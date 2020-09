OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – A woman is cut after a fight in the middle of a Maben street.

Now, Erica Cunningham is charged with aggravated assault.

Deputies were called to McBride Street and 5th Avenue for the argument.

One person was cut during the fight and received treatment.

Investigators are still trying to sort out what the argument was over and why they were fighting in the street.