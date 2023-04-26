Escaped Hinds County inmate believed to be dead

CARTHAGE, Miss. (WCBI) – The manhunt for one of the escaped Hinds County inmates came to a fiery end, near Carthage, after a deputy was shot.

22-year-old Dylan Arrington was believed to be inside a home that was on fire, just before, 10 a.m on Wednesday.

Leake County Sheriff Randy Atkinson told CBS affiliate WJTV he believed Arrington was barricaded inside a home on Conway Road, just off Highway 35, when the house went up in flames.

Law enforcement sources told WCBI a deputy was shot in the leg during the standoff and is expected to recover.

There’s been no word on whether anyone was inside the home with Arrington Wednesday morning.

A homeowner spotted Arrington late Tuesday on their property and that’s when the search started.

Arrington is one of four people that escaped from the Hinds County jail this past weekend.

He was accused of killing Pastor Anthony Watts of Simpson County.

Investigators believed Watts stopped to help Arrington after the escapee crashed a stolen motorcycle near Jackson.

