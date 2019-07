59-year-old Benny Ray Blansett was taken into custody Saturday night around 11p.m. by an MDOC checkpoint in Sunflower County.

SUNFLOWER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- An escaped state inmate is back behind bars.

Blansett was returned to Parchman, where he escaped from on Friday.

He’s currently serving life for forgery, aggravated assault on a police officer, burglary, escape in Marion County, and escape in Sunflower County.