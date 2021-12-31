Escapee from Choctaw County still on the run
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man that escaped from a Choctaw County work center remains on the run.
28-year-old Andrew Emerick was last seen Wednesday morning.
He is five foot – ten inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.
Emerick has red hair and brown eyes.
The escapee was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black hooded zip jacket, along with a white and blue cap.
Emerick is from and was convicted in Lafayette County.
Choctaw County investigators say Emerick was scheduled to have a court hearing in Panola County this week.
If you know where he is call law enforcement.