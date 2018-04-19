Ethics In Local Government

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – What Aberdeen’s Mayor Maurice Howard calls pettiness, others call politics, but the end result is damaged reputations.

When there are questions surrounding a public servant’s use of property or money, ethics come into question.

Dr. Dallas Breen with MSU’s Stennis Institute says the most common problem in local government is fraud abuse and waste. Breen says those questions can really hinder a community.

“When you’re not doing things in an ethical manor or when there’s questions you can bring up the issue of you can stall development, you can stall growth. When you want to hold festivals build parks, you won’t get that vote from citizens because they just aren’t sure you will do what’s right,”said Breen.

Breen says being an elected official is no walk in the park, sometimes having the community’s best interest can mean making unpopular decisions.