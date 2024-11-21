Ethics report on Gaetz investigation not to be released

Matt Gaetz

MISSISSIPPI (CBS) – Mississippi’s Michael Guest is the Chairman of the House Ethics Committee.

The Committee investigated numerous charges against Matt Gaetz while Gaetz was a member of Congress.

According to CBS, Gaetz resigned from his position in Congressman when President-elect Trump nominated him to be Attorney General.

The House Ethics Committee has a report on Gaetz. Now, Chairman Guest said their job is done.

“I think that this should end the discussion of whether or not the ethics committee should continue. Uh, to move forward in this matter, uh, he has withdrawn his nomination. He is no longer a member of Congress, uh, and so I think that this settles any involvement that the ethics committee should have, uh, in any matters involving Mr. Gates,” said Guest. “I have no comment on Mr. Gates’ uh, decision to either seek the office or not seek the office.”

Guest represents Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional District including parts of Oktibbeha County, and Noxubee and Winston Counties.

