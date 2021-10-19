Eupora has a new police chief that’s ready to make more progress in the town

EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI)- The Eupora Police Department has seen a change at the top for the first time in several years. On October 14, 2021, the town announced its new chief, and residents have already embraced the new leader. After chief Gregg Hunter retired from the Eupora police department; town leaders didn’t have to look far to find a new leader.

“Everybody just kept going back to Lawrence Caradine, now, chief Caradine he just has the nat to bring the unity in the community,” said Eupora mayor Blake McMullan.

McMullan said Caradine is a familiar face in the town. A major reason for that he served as a sergeant in the department for 14 years. However; the chief isn’t exactly a new title for him.

“I always sort of did a chief role because I worked in Weir as chief so when they offered this to me I already sort of knew I had to step in a bigger role because we have bigger finances and we have more guys,” said chief Caradine.

The department still has a few slots to fill on its team.

“We immediately named Quidell as our interim chief and so he started taking names and applications for police officers at that time because anytime you go through the change of a chief for 27 years you’re going to have a little turnover,” said McMullan.

The town planned to add one full-time and two part-time officers Tuesday, October 19, 2021, to make sure that shifts are fully staffed and all calls get answered.

Caradine said his title has changed but his relationship with those he protects and serves is still the same.

“I’ve been a sergeant for years and when I stepped in the chief role I still deal with the community all the time I will be with the kids, with the older people I go to the nursing home and I participate in that and to be honest the only thing now that feels different I’m about to do is make sure that the bills get paid,” said Caradine.

Caradine said Eupora embraced him and he looked forward to making positive changes in town.