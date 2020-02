WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Eupora High School teacher accused of misconduct is facing criminal charges Tuesday.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations confirmed Kayla Tindall was charged with statutory rape.

The Webster County Sheriff’s Department did not provide a mugshot of Tindall.

Tindall’s bond was set at $50,000.

She is currently out on bond.

The Webster County Sheriff’s Department is continuing to investigate.