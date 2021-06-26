Eupora hosts its first balloon fest to kick off the summer

EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI)- On Saturday morning, citizens lined the streets in Eupora for the town’s first balloon festival. Crowds were already visiting vendor booths as early as 7:30 a.m.

“The whole city got behind us with this endeavor. The mayor all of the city workers have done an amazing job cleaning up the park and getting it ready for us,” said Eupora Main Street Association volunteer Anita Goodrum.

Goodrum said it took a few helping hands to get the event up and running.

“The process was about a two-month planning process the city probably wishes we would have given them a little more time to clean everything up but they have done a wonderful job all of our merchants have gotten behind us the merchants have specials going on,” said Goodrum.

Different foods, arts, and crafts were offered for the town of Eupora and all that came to take part in the balloon fest, but the hot air balloon is what really got the festival up and running.

“A small town like Eupora we really weren’t expecting that big of a line that we had that fast and for people to get up and so that makes you feel really good that you have that much support in this area,” said Delta Breeze owner Mike Hanson.

City leaders said moments that bring the community together are special.

“We had people that wanted to donate their time and energy to bring all of this out here for us and we just want to promote a family-type atmosphere,” said Eupora mayor-elect Blake McMullan.

“Exclusiveness everybody being included and this is an event that everyone wants to be a part of will be included in this event and this is just one of many more to come,” said Eupora Mayor Lamar Dumas.

Coordinators plan to make the event annually to bring more people to the small town.