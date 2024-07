Eupora issues boil water notice

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Residents in Webster County who get their water from the City of Eupora Water System need to boil their water.

The alert was issued because of possible contamination from a loss of pressure to the system.

The alert affects all customers north of Watertank Road.

City officials say you should boil your water before use until they are notified the water is safe to drink.

