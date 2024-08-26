Eupora man arrested for allegedly stealing batteries

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Eupora man was charged with burglary after allegedly taking thousands of dollars worth of batteries.

On August 20, the Webster County Sheriff’s Department and the Mississippi Department of Corrections arrested Lonnie Johnson for the burglary of $4,000 worth of batteries from a private business in Mantee.

Johnson was currently out on parole for similar charges.

MDOC has placed a hold on Johnson and bond has not been set.

Johnson is currently being held in the Webster County Jail.

