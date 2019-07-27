Eupora has a new mural

EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI)- If you’ve taken a drive down highway nine, you may have noticed a new addition in Eupora.

Sandra Dewberry with Dewberry insurance says a Welcome Home to Eupora mural is being painted as a way to help revitalize the city.

She says it’s been a community effort to get it painted.

She hopes it catches the eye of people as they drive through the city.

“Everybody seems to like it, and it is an eye catcher. Of course, the location being on Highway nine, a lot traffic is coming from both north and south. A lot of students on the weekend are heading north to Oxford, and then people from the north are coming through here to hit 82 to go to Mississippi State and I55. We feel it’s a positive thing,” said Dewberry.

The Eupora Arts council, rotary club, and Dewberry Insurance are putting the mural together.