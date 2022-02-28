Eupora PD’s fundraiser campaign leads to long term safety investments

EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI)- Eupora Police Department’s donation campaign paid off in a big way that will help officers protect themselves and the people they serve.

Police Chief Lawrence Karadine began the fundraising campaign to raise about $7,000 in order to purchase new bullet-proof vests for the department.

Local businesses and individual citizens in Eupora made charitable donations, providing over $15,000 dollars to the city’s department.

Chief Karadine says generous donations go a long way for the small police department with limited funding and just nine officers, “We really need it because the vest I’m wearing right now is about eight to ten years old. They want us to trade them in every five years because they break down and they want you to trade it in just in case you get into something. Maybe you get shot or something, it can save your life.”

Chief Karadine says the extra money will go towards more utilities and upgrades for the department’s vehicles.