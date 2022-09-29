Eupora Police ask for identity of person caught on camera in shooting case

EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) – Eupora Police want to talk to a person seen near the site of a fatal shooting Wednesday morning.

Eupora Police have released this picture taken near the scene of the shooting at the Westwood Park Apartment Complex.

26-year-old Daimain Britt of Maben was shot and killed in the parking lot of the apartment complex around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Witnesses reported hearing the shots, but no one reported seeing anyone.

The picture shows someone running near the scene of the shooting.

If you know who this is or have any other information on the case, call the Eupora Police Department at (662) 258-4121.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter