Eupora police continue hunt for shooting suspects

A weekend shooting in Eupora leaves one man injured.

EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) – Eupora Police are still on the lookout for suspects from this past weekend’s shooting.

One man is behind bars, and arrest warrants have been issued for three others after a shooting at a city park.

Police said it happened around 3:30 pm on Sunday, May 3, at Tobie Brantley Park.

One person was injured.

“They shot at him. They were just shooting randomly at everything,” said Eupora Police Department Assistant Chief Ernie Scarber.

The 21-year-old man was airlifted to Tupelo for medical treatment.

Police said he was shot in the lower back.

Tobie Brantley Park is directly across from Eupora Elementary School — where police say families visit often.

“They go out there. There were some young kids out there this weekend,” said Scarber.

So far, one person is in custody for tampering with evidence.

And police are looking for three others: 31-year old Kenyonus Bell, 26-year old Kieem Bell and 25-year-old Marqwaysha Elliott.

Assistant Chief Ernie Scarber said the shooting allegedly stemmed from someone owing money from gambling.

“It’s supposedly over a beef …They were gambling … throwing dice … They just got into an altercation,” said Scarber.

Both Bell brothers are wanted for Attempted Murder and Elliott is wanted for Conspiracy to Commit Murder.

Scarber said Elliott was the first person to pull out a gun.

“She started it. She’s the one who that had the gun and actually pointed the gun. And one of the Bells, her boys, pulled the gun and he started shooting with it,” said Scarber.

Police were able to identify the suspects with the victim’s help and park surveillance video.

Eupora Native Everett Hervey said a pulling a trigger should be your last resort.

“It can happen in a second, just a second. You can mess your whole life up in just a second, but if you were to think, a lot of times, you wouldn’t do it,” said Hervey.

A car was also shot in the crossfire.

Police are also looking for a 2014 Dark Blue Toyota Camry.

If you spot the vehicle or see the suspect, please call Eupora Police at (662) 258-2151.

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