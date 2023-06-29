Eupora police officer arrested, charged with domestic violence

EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) – A Eupora police officer was charged with domestic violence and is now on leave.

Phillip Miller was arrested by the Webster County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.

He was released on a $2,000 bond.

Sheriff David Gore said he turned the case over to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation to ensure there was no conflict of interest.

Eupora Police Chief Lawrence Caradine told WCBI that Miller is on administrative leave without pay.

We have reached out to MBI for more information.

WCBI has also requested a mugshot of Miller.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter