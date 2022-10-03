Eupora police release new information in deadly shooting case

EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) – Eupora police released a new clue in the case of a deadly shooting.

Investigators want to talk to the owner and driver of this car.

Police believe the vehicle is a 2011 or 2013 Hyundai Elantra.

In a Facebook post, officers say they have reason to believe a person in the car could be of interest in the homicide.

You may recall, the shooting happened at Westwood Apartments on the morning of September 28th.

26-year-old Daimian Keontae Britt was shot to death in the parking lot around 6 a.m.

If you have any information, call the Eupora police.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter