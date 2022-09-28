Eupora police search for killer of early morning shooting

EUPORA, Miss (WCBI) – Eupora police continue to look for a killer tonight after a shooting at an apartment complex.

The gunfire happened just before 6 a.m. in the parking lot of the Westwood Apartments.

Webster County Sheriff David Gore said one man was shot and killed.

He was not aware of any suspects that were in custody.

Webster County deputies are assisting Eupora police in the ongoing investigation.

The name of the victim has not been released.

