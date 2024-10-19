Eupora woman dies in Highway 82 crash

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Eupora woman died in a car accident Friday morning not too far from home.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol says the two-vehicle crash happened about 10:16 a.m. on Highway 82 in Webster County.

Investigators say 74-year-old Clovis A. Power was killed when another vehicle hit the rear of her 2018 Ford Escape.

The driver of the other vehicle, 25-year-old Jomaryee D. Brown of Columbus was traveling west on Highway 82 when her van collided with the back of the Escape. Brown was not injured.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

