Eupora’s Murphy Named Player of the Week

EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) – Eupora sophomore quarterback Ty Murphy was a man unleashed rushing for 173 yards and three TDs helping the Eagles come from behind and win in overtime against Pisgah. Here’s what he had to say about the big night.

“Two point conversion that won the game!” Murphy said. “We won the game. That’s what sticks out to me the most. I just felt like I had to lead the team. I thought we started a little slow in the first half. The second half we started getting it going together. Just trying to be a leader for our team. Get our guys going and make a comeback in the 4th quarter. My guys up front and receivers did a good job blocking inside and outside. They really paved the way. They’re really the reason I had the rushing yards that I did. They made key blocks and really just opened things up for us.”

Eupora starts district play Friday at home against Bruce.