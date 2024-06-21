Even hotter for the weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – If you are not a fan of the summer-time heat, this may be the weekend to stay indoors. The hottest temperatures this week are expected this weekend. Some relief is possible next week, with our next chance for rain.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and mild/warm tonight. Overnight low temps will be falling into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

WEEKEND: Out of this week, the weekend is going to be the hottest! High temperatures are expected to be in the upper 90s, potentially reaching triple digits. Heat indices are also looking to push towards dangerous levels, around 100-105 degrees. The UV Index will be very high as well. That being said, this weekend take care of yourselves. Listen to how your body feels. Remember your heat safety tips…drink plenty of water, take breaks inside, don’t do any excessive activity outdoors for several hours at a time. SUNSCREEN!

NEXT WEEK: The high pressure heat dome will start to fall apart. Temperatures will be slightly cooler, though still plenty hot. Monday and Tuesday will bring in the chance for a few scattered showers. Wednesday holds the best chance for showers and storms.