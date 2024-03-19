Ex-cop in Bruce sentenced for having child sexual abuse materials

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A former police officer and part-time volunteer firefighter in Bruce will spend the next 10 years in prison for possessing child sexual abuse materials.

Corey Harrelson was sentenced in federal court in Oxford.

Court documents showed Harrelson had computer files containing images and videos of children engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Harrelson possessed files of more than 80 known child victims.

In addition to the 10 years in prison, he will serve five years probation. Harrelson also has to make restitution payments to each of the eight known victims, for a total of $28,000.

The FBI and the state Attorney General’s office investigated the case.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X