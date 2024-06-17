Ex-FBI agent, Alabama state trooper found guilty of child sex crime

ALABAMA (WCBI) – A former FBI agent was convicted Friday of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl while serving as an Alabama state trooper.

Christopher Bauer joined the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency after he had been kicked out of the FBI when claims that he had raped a co-worker at knifepoint surfaced.

An Associated Press investigation detailed how Bauer was able to hide his checkered past and move from one law enforcement job to another with the help of an allegedly forged letter making it appear he was “eligible for rehire.”

He was found guilty of first-degree sodomy and sexual abuse of a child under 12 following a weeklong trial during which his attorneys claimed the girl had made up the allegations.

Daryl D. Bailey, the Montgomery County, Alabam district attorney, called Bauer a “sexual predator.”

Bauer faces up to life behind bars at his August 1 sentencing.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X