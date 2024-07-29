Ex-Mooreville coach sentenced after guilty plea to child sex crime

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Mooreville Soccer Coach will spend at least five years in state prison after pleading guilty to child sex crimes.

In 2021, Luke Mason was charged with three counts of enticement of a child for sexual purposes and one count of distribution of pornographic material to a person under 18 in Lee County.

The investigation later expanded to include law enforcement agencies in Meridian, where Mason was charged with fondling and sexual battery, also involving minors.

Today, Mason entered a guilty plea in Lee County Circuit Court.

A judge sentenced him to five years in prison.

He will have to serve that day-for-day, and he will have to register as a sex offender after his release.

Mason could still face additional prison time. He will have to appear in Meridian to face sentencing for charges there.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X